Advertisement

Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)
By Eric Franklin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery north of Austin where a 52-year-old woman died and another person was injured.

The Killeen Police Department said it responded to a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The woman killed was identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia. He said she was visiting their son’s gravesite on what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Kineh N’Gaojia said that the couple’s son Amir died earlier this year on New Year’s Day and that they had three children together.

KWTX reports a Chevrolet Camaro was spotted at the scene with bullet holes and crime tape surrounding it.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas. (Eric Franklin/KWTX)

As of Wednesday, police have not officially identified the woman killed but say their investigation is continuing as no immediate arrests have been made.

Killeen police urged anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases creep up as BA.2 subvariant spreads; Many state-run clinics to close soon
Dr. Eike Blohm
Ex-UVM ER doctor sentenced to over 8 years in child porn case
HEATING FUEL
Thousands of Vermont families to receive one-time fuel benefit
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash

Latest News

Police looking for suspects in Kinney Drugs shoplifting incident
Vergennes Police investigating two shoplifting incidents this month
PCB testing in Vermont schools gets pushed back
The Ukrainian flag
Gov. Hochul orders Ukrainian flags to be raised, marks one month of invasion
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall