New Hampshire Senate approves Executive Council map

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has approved new district boundaries for the Executive Council, the obscure but powerful five-member body that approves nominations and contracts.

The Senate elections committee had recommended maintaining the existing districts, but the full Senate voted 12-10 Thursday to send a proposal offered by Republican Sen. James Gray to the House.

The vote was largely along party lines, though Republican Sen. Erin Hennessey joined Democrats in opposing it.

Republicans currently hold a 4-1 advantage on the council.

