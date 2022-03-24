New Hampshire Senate approves Executive Council map
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has approved new district boundaries for the Executive Council, the obscure but powerful five-member body that approves nominations and contracts.
The Senate elections committee had recommended maintaining the existing districts, but the full Senate voted 12-10 Thursday to send a proposal offered by Republican Sen. James Gray to the House.
The vote was largely along party lines, though Republican Sen. Erin Hennessey joined Democrats in opposing it.
Republicans currently hold a 4-1 advantage on the council.
