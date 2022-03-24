New York warns of avalanche risk in the backcountry

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is warning backcountry users of possible avalanches because of the warmer weather.

The warnings come just a week after a man was found dead, buried in the snow. Officials say he likely died in an avalanche.

Our Kelly O’Brien explains the risks and what you need to know before you go.

As the snow begins to melt in the Adirondack High Peaks, those seeking the slopes need to beware.

“People are drawn to this area,” said Charlie Wise of the Mountaineer.

The snowmelt and rain can be unpredictable as the weather starts to warm and the risk of avalanches heightens.

“That has a bearing on how the snow packs in, what kind of base you have and the consolidation of layers you have throughout the snowpack built up over months of time,” Wise explained.

The DEC says in the last two months, there have been two incidents that likely involved avalanches. One involved two skiers who were able to self-rescue. The other involved an out-of-state hiker traveling alone who was found dead under four feet of snow.

The Mountaineer in Keene Valley is just one stop people make before heading out into the backcountry. Their mission is to make sure people know before they go.

“Coming out of the winter, typically we will see anything from winter hikers to slide climbers to ice climbers,” Wise said.

Wise says they take safety seriously at the Mountaineer. They offer six avalanche training courses a year and have all the gear needed to keep someone as safe as possible when venturing into the backcountry.

“You want to have some knowledge, skills and hopefully a traveling partner and a game plan is everything where you get into higher elevations and higher slope angle,” Wise said.

A shovel, a probe that extends like a tent pole to search in the deep snow for possible trapped victims and an avalanche transceiver that syncs your location up with others in your party are tools you must have in your pack and be familiar with how they work before hitting the mountain.

“Them locating and getting to that victim immediately is essential,” Wise said.

He says to make sure you know the location, to look at the conditions before you go and to plan accordingly.

Related Story:

Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.