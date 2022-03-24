NH office manager pleads guilty to stealing over $500K

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 from a New Hampshire company.

Jessica Pechtel, 35, of Springvale, Maine pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to wire fraud. The U.S. attorney’s office says between January 2019 and March 2021, she used her access to a Somersworth company’s finances to make unauthorized purchases and transfers of funds to accounts that she controlled. They said she transferred funds from the company’s bank accounts to her own, used its credit card, drafted checks payable to herself drawn from the company’s bank account, and stole nearly $44,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Pechtel pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a plea agreement that drops several other charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

