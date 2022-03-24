Advertisement

NH office manager pleads guilty to stealing over $500K

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 from a New Hampshire company.

Jessica Pechtel, 35, of Springvale, Maine pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to wire fraud. The U.S. attorney’s office says between January 2019 and March 2021, she used her access to a Somersworth company’s finances to make unauthorized purchases and transfers of funds to accounts that she controlled. They said she transferred funds from the company’s bank accounts to her own, used its credit card, drafted checks payable to herself drawn from the company’s bank account, and stole nearly $44,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Pechtel pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a plea agreement that drops several other charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after...
DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford
HEATING FUEL
Thousands of Vermont families to receive one-time fuel benefit
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash
Enosburgh sugarhouse fire Tuesday night.
Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire
Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches

Latest News

Class of 2022 to enter a wide open job market
Class of 2022 to enter a wide open job market
K-9 Jocko
Meet Claremont’s new police pup
Class of 2022 to enter a wide open job market
Class of 2022 to enter a wide open job market
The Claremont Police Department has a new police pup.
Claremont Police hire new police pup