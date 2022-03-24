Northfield woman arraigned on hit and run charges

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northfield woman accused of a hit and run appeared in court Thursday.

Mayumi Wagstaff-Blaise is accused of hitting Guy Martin with her SUV in Northfield back in November. Police say she then drove to Moriah, New York, and hid the car in a garage.

Wagstaff-Blaise, a lecturer in English literature at Norwich University, pleaded not guilty. The judge denied the state’s request for a $10,000 bail bond and instead imposed conditions including not operating a vehicle and having no contact with the victim.

