PCB testing in Vermont schools gets pushed back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The promised PCB testing in most Vermont schools may take longer than originally planned.

The Agencies of Education and Natural Resources are now asking lawmakers to extend the deadline to complete testing, from 2024 to 2026.

Secretary Dan French tells the House Committee on Education the extra two years offer a more realistic timeline. He says the agency has assumed responsibility for identifying sources of funding for PCB remediation.

French suggests federal COVID-19 relief dollars, or esser funds could cover some cleanup costs, which officials estimate will run between a couple hundred thousand dollars per school up to tens of millions.

Per a law passed last summer the state is required to start testing for PCB’s in the more than 300 Vermont schools built between 1960 and 1979, this spring.

Experts say long-term exposure to PCB contamination can cause cancer.

