Plattsburgh man faces child porn charges

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges after police say he used social media to spread child porn images.

The Plattsburgh Police say a youth safety advocate at Stafford Middle School contacted them about possible exploitation of a child. They say Justin Trommblee, 31, used Snapchat to obtain and send explicit images and videos of a child under 17. He was arrested Wednesday on charges including promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child.

A judge on Thursday released him under supervision of probation and other restrictions.

