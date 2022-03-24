Advertisement

Plattsburgh man faces child porn charges

Justin Tromblee
Justin Tromblee(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges after police say he used social media to spread child porn images.

The Plattsburgh Police say a youth safety advocate at Stafford Middle School contacted them about possible exploitation of a child. They say Justin Trommblee, 31, used Snapchat to obtain and send explicit images and videos of a child under 17. He was arrested Wednesday on charges including promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child.

A judge on Thursday released him under supervision of probation and other restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after...
DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford
HEATING FUEL
Thousands of Vermont families to receive one-time fuel benefit
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash
Enosburgh sugarhouse fire Tuesday night.
Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire
Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Thursday in Brussels.
Analysis: Takeaways from Biden’s NATO summit
More travelers are taking to the skies, but when it comes to security screenings, some are...
Long lines, missed flights: Travelers face traffic jams at Burlington airport
Leonard Forte-File photo
Judge won’t seal sex assault case after defendant’s death
Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Northfield woman arraigned on hit and run charges