Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

BARRE TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have found the driver in a hit-and-run in Barre Town that killed a pedestrian.

Brandi Klassen, 36, was walking on Websterville Road earlier this month when she was hit and killed. The driver took off.

Investigators say the car was found in Barre City thanks to an anonymous tip. They say William Tolman, 43, of Orange, was driving it.

Tolman will be arraigned Friday on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Police say he may face other charges, too.

