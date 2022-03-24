Advertisement

Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a person who they say abandoned a baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield, Connecticut.

State troopers reported on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call on Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car, according to WFSB.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

The baby was taken to the hospital, according to police. It was later determined the baby was a premature newborn, approximately 28 to 30 weeks old.

The baby was reported to be in stable condition when troopers last checked.

Police released a description of the unidentified man believed to be involved. He is described to be heavy set with short black hair and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

The state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after...
DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford
HEATING FUEL
Thousands of Vermont families to receive one-time fuel benefit
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash
Enosburgh sugarhouse fire Tuesday night.
Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire
Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Latest News

A surveillance photo of the vehicle that police believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in...
Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Thursday in Brussels.
Analysis: Takeaways from Biden’s NATO summit
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
More travelers are taking to the skies, but when it comes to security screenings, some are...
Long lines, missed flights: Travelers face traffic jams at Burlington airport