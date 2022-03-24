Advertisement

UVM women’s lax dominates Merrimack

Cats run away in second half for 6th straight win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team is off to its best start in school history after downing Merrimack 20-7 Wednesday afternoon at Virtue Field. With the win, the Cats are 8-1, surpassing the 2014 team for the best nine-game start in the history of the program.

Ava Vasile and Taylor Mullen led a quartet of Catamounts with hat tricks in the game to help Vermont set the mark.

The Cats will return to action with their biggest test of the year on Saturday as they visit #6 Stony Brook.

