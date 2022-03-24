UVM women’s lax dominates Merrimack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team is off to its best start in school history after downing Merrimack 20-7 Wednesday afternoon at Virtue Field. With the win, the Cats are 8-1, surpassing the 2014 team for the best nine-game start in the history of the program.

Ava Vasile and Taylor Mullen led a quartet of Catamounts with hat tricks in the game to help Vermont set the mark.

The Cats will return to action with their biggest test of the year on Saturday as they visit #6 Stony Brook.

