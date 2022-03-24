Advertisement

Vt. Maple Open House Weekend offers double the sweetness

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple sugaring season is underway across the region, and The Vermont Maple Open House Weekend is making a sweet return after a two-year hiatus.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association celebrated the return this year by expanding the event to two weekends -- last weekend and this upcoming weekend. Elissa Borden visited Shelburne Sugarworks Thursday afternoon to get a sneak peek of what’s in store for visitors and also spoke to association’s Cory Ayotte for an update on how the sap is flowing so far.

Click here for a list of participating maple operations.

