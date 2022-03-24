Advertisement

WCAX Newsmaker Interview: Gov. Phil Scott

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Vermont legislative session rounds the corner and approaches the homestretch, Governor Phil Scott is increasingly trying to make sure his policy and economic agenda stay on track.

Our Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the governor about everything from the pandemic outlook and the housing and workforce crunch, to welcoming Ukrainian refugees and his political plans.

