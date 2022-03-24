BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will remain cloudy and unsettled heading into the weekend, followed by a shot of colder air for the start of next week. Friday will start with some wet weather, especially north, and some light mix over northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire. Clouds will remain over the area for most of the day, with scattered rain showers possible through Friday afternoon and evening. Highs in most spots will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into Saturday with scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Colder air moves in on Sunday and our weather turns blustery through early next week. Sunday and Monday will feature scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will only be in the 20s. Overnight lows will drop well into the teens.

Temperatures will gradually begin to warm up as we head through next week. Sunshine should be on the increase across the region as well with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs by the middle of next week should return to the mid to upper 40s.

