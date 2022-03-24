BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! There will be a whole lot of weather action over the next several days. A wet & slick start to today will improve a bit by this afternoon, but until then, there could be some slick travel spots east of the Champlain Valley during the morning hours with some sleet & freezing rain, whereas the Champlain Valley will get just some rain showers. All of that wet and slick weather in the morning will taper off to just a few, widely scattered rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures climb back up over the freezing mark and into the low/mid 40s.

Another round of rain will move through overnight tonight as the second part of a large frontal system moves through. Again, there could be some sleet & freezing rain, mainly in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. And again, the steadier rain in the early morning will be tapering off to just a few scattered rain showers on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will still be a bit unsettled with some rain showers on Saturday, and possibly a few mountain snow showers. Temperatures will still be relatively mild.

There will be more snow showers on Sunday, mainly in the mountains as a shot of cold air comes barreling in on blustery north winds. Temperatures will drop into the teens by Monday morning, and wind chills could be down around zero.

We’ll dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures start to recover back to near normal levels. There may be a few rain/snow showers on Wednesday.

Take it easy driving and walking this morning until things improve in the afternoon. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.