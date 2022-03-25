Authorities investigate suspected Plattsburgh meth lab

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a suspected Methamphetamine lab in a Plattsburgh apartment.

Plattsburgh Police say they responded early Friday morning after a tenant of 45 Miller Street reported a strong chemical smell. Police and other emergency crews confirmed the odor was coming from an apartment, got a search warrant, and secured hazardous materials inside.

They say no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.