Authorities investigate suspected Plattsburgh meth lab
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a suspected Methamphetamine lab in a Plattsburgh apartment.
Plattsburgh Police say they responded early Friday morning after a tenant of 45 Miller Street reported a strong chemical smell. Police and other emergency crews confirmed the odor was coming from an apartment, got a search warrant, and secured hazardous materials inside.
They say no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
