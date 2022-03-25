Advertisement

Father, stepmother of missing NH girl formally indicted

Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested in Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old...
Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested in Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age five have been formally indicted on the charges they were arrested on earlier this year related to the child’s well-being.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery have been jailed since January. Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who vanished sometime in late November or early December of that year. But authorities did not know she was missing until last fall.

The search for Harmony remains active. Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have received hundreds of tips, and photos of the child have appeared on billboards and social media sites.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

