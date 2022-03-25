Father, stepmother of missing NH girl formally indicted

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age five have been formally indicted on the charges they were arrested on earlier this year related to the child’s well-being.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery have been jailed since January. Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who vanished sometime in late November or early December of that year. But authorities did not know she was missing until last fall.

The search for Harmony remains active. Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have received hundreds of tips, and photos of the child have appeared on billboards and social media sites.

