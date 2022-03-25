Green Mountain Club urges hikers to avoid muddy trails

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Using muddy trails causes erosion and makes them harder to maintain. It also has environmental implications.

“Be aware that the tread is in kind of fragile condition right now,” said Keegan Tierney, director of field programs for the Green Mountain Club. “A lot of folks tend to try to walk out around the mud and what that does is damage all the vegetation on the side of the trail, widen the trail and impact soils that are even more fragile than what’s in the trail tread.”

Tierney recommends sticking to gravel or paved trails, like Mount Philo or Ravens Ridge, until things dry out. They’re also much safer at this time of year.

“Even though it’s definitely mud season, the thing that we actually run into is icy conditions and people not expecting that,” said Brian Lindner, head of Waterbury Backcountry Rescue.

He says it’s still too soon to trust the nice weather.

“Even if they leave the base on a warm day, when they get up to altitude it’s still winter up there,” Lindner explained. “Something happens they slip and fall and get hurt or get lost they’re going to be up there for hours.”

Ice melt and rain can also create dangerous conditions at this time of year.

“There are places where the streams are at full they’re at the full bank and it’s very dangerous to cross them the waters sectionally cold,”

“It’s important that we find a balance with the natural environment and the trails are there to reduce our impact,” Tierney said. “There’s a lot of us out there using the mountains which is a great thing and we want everybody to be out there, but it’s also important to know how to do it the right way.”

Tierney says most trails should be dried out by Memorial Day weekend.

