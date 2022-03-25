Advertisement

House approves $45M package for Vermont State Colleges

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another $10 million could be heading to the Vermont State College System as part of the $8 billion budget approved by the Vermont House.

The appropriation would bring the total investment from the state up to $45 million. The money will be used as part of a major plan set in motion last fall to consolidate campuses and course offerings in an effort to remain financially viable.

The Senate still has to craft its budget bill.

