Local Ukrainian student hopes family will benefit from refugee offer

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - President Biden Thursday announced the U.S. was prepared to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country. Our Adam Sullivan spoke with a Dartmouth College student who hopes her sister will be one of them.

The war in Ukraine has been underway for over a month now but for those with relatives in harm’s way, they say it almost feels like time is standing still. “It feels like it has been one long day,” said Zhenia, who asked that we not use her last name.

We first met her in early March at a pro-Ukraine rally on the Dartmouth Green. Now, nearly a month later, her homeland continues to be ravaged by war. “It has been really challenging emotionally, mentally, and I’m sure for all the Ukrainians out there, whether they are in Ukraine or here abroad, even though I am physically safe, my family is there,” Zhenia said.

Her parents are still in eastern Ukraine, part of the country that is currently occupied by Russian forces. “All the borders in the area are closed. Unfortunately, they can not leave and evacuate somewhere relatively safer like western Ukraine or abroad,” Zhenia said.

But her 14-year-old sister has been able to escape to Germany where she is currently living with a host family. Zhenia is hopeful Arina will be one of the refugees welcomed to the United States. “We don’t know the specifics of the program right now so it’s not clear if it is only for relatives of citizens,” Zhenia said.

In the meantime, she speaks with all of her family daily and is hoping for the best, not just for them, but for all her fellow citizens back home. “We are very fortunate that our neighboring countries like Poland has taken in 2 million refugees -- which is extraordinary -- and other countries in Europe as well,” she said.

A total of 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes during the war and while 100,000 refugees represent just a fraction of that, Zhenia says she is glad the U.S. is doing its part.

