Memoir recommendations from the Fletcher Free Library

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local librarians say more patrons are searching for memoirs to read.

After two years of isolation, the Fletcher Free Library’s Emer Pond Feeney says many6 folks are looking to connect with others and that memoirs can provide some of that missing intimacy.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Feeney for some book recommendations.

You can find these and other recommendations by clicking here.

