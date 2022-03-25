Advertisement

Middlebury College to launch ‘conflict transformation’ program

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College has received an anonymous grant worth $25 million to fund a conflict transformation program that officials say will impact higher education around the world.

With authoritarianism on the rise and communities losing their ability to debate constructively in the United States and around the world, officials say the program is aimed at “rebuilding the common good by investing in civic education.” The college says It’s the largest program supporting grant in the school’s history.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Michelle McCauley, acting executive director of the conflict transformation initiative and a professor of psychology at Middlebury.

