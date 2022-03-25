Advertisement

Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from being served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer.(MGN via Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $8 million to a middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar.

Lon Enwright, 38, used to also work as a wine steward at Las Vegas Strip restaurants but lost his sense of taste due to the December 2018 injury at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson, his attorney, Andre Lagomarsino, said Friday.

Enwright, a Ph.D., continues to teach and coach basketball, but has stomach and esophageal ulcers and is at increased risk of cancer, Lagomarsino said. The attorney characterized the jury award as compensation for “the loss of enjoyment of life.”

A spokesman for Station Casinos, the corporate parent of Barley’s, did not immediately respond to messages about the verdict that was reached on March 18 in Clark County District Court.

Enwright’s attorneys, including Rahul Ravipudi, said Barley’s admitted liability and offered $300,000 in damages before trial.

Enwright’s negligence lawsuit said he was sickened and experienced convulsions after he asked for a sample of Honey Blonde ale on tap and was served caustic chemicals commonly used to clean beer taps and lines.

His lawyers said bar employees knew the beer lines were out of service for cleaning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flower mark a makeshift memorial on Websterville Road where Brandi Klassen died.
Orange County man arraigned in fatal hit-and-run
Mayumi Wagstaff Blaise
Northfield woman arraigned on hit and run charges
More travelers are taking to the skies, but when it comes to security screenings, some are...
Long lines, missed flights: Travelers face traffic jams at Burlington airport
A Burlington apartment building is being repaired after a car crashed right into the gas lines.
Car crashes into Burlington apartment building, gas line
Police looking for suspects in Kinney Drugs shoplifting incident
Vergennes Police investigate shoplifting incidents

Latest News

Stuck in Vermont: Musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane move into their new home
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater
Sanders to meet with essay contest finalists
Sanders to meet with essay contest finalists
Local Ukrainian student hopes family will benefit from refugee offer