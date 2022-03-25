Report takes aim at WRJ VA services

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report tasked with analyzing the VA Medical Center in White River Junction is calling into question the need for an emergency room at the facility.

The report, which was mandated by the Mission Act, recommends possibly closing the ER and switching to an urgent care model because of lagging patient numbers. It also recommends upgrades to parts of the campus, including outpatient mental health. Other system-wide recommendations include closing smaller community-based clinics within the VA network and building larger regional centers.

“The important thing with these recommendations, as a whole, is that they really do seek to update and improve infrastructure of VA hospitals across the country. The average age of VA hospitals in this country exceeds 50 years while the average age of private sector hospitals is closer to ten years,” said Dr. Brett Rusch, the director of the medical center in White River Junction.

Hospital officials say all of the recommendations are simply that, recommendations. They say veterans should expect to see no changes in access to care for the foreseeable future.

