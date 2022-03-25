Advertisement

Rising COVID rate prompts Vt. school district to reinstitute masks; ICU hospitalizations hit zero

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Masks are back at a central Vermont school district. It comes as COVID rates continue to creep up while hospitalizations reached a low not seen in months.

Washington County Unified Union School District said in a letter to parents Friday that when students return on Monday they’ll need to wear masks inside, including on school buses. That’s because Washington County is again at a high COVID transmission level, according to the CDC. The rule will be in place until at least Thursday.

Vermont’s percent positive rate has been creeping up again this week, although hospitalizations have continued to drop. For the first time in seven months, there were no patients Thursday in the ICU. Health officials say the last time that happened was August 2.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 159 new coronavirus cases for a total of 115,849. There have been a total of 615 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.1%. The current number of hospitalizations is 12 with 0 in the ICU.

