Sanders to meet with essay contest finalists

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten students from all over Vermont will join Senator Bernie Sanders at the Statehouse Saturday after they won his 12th annual essay contest, covering some of the most critical issues facing the country. Sanders met Friday with three winners in Burlington to discuss the issues they care most about.

“There are huge huge challenges facing this country and I want the young people to be thinking about it and be studying them and to know that it’s not only appropriate but it’s the right thing, the American thing, to be able to express your point of view,” Sanders said.

The Independent senator has held the contest for12 years and says they received more than 400 submissions from 38 high schools. The first place winner is Sasha Lann, a sophomore from Brattleboro Union High School, who researched voting rights for her essay.

“Voting rights, voting in our democracy is one of the most important parts of our country. It’s the way that people have a say in who runs the country how the country is run, so I think that once that starts to get compromised there’s a really big danger for the entire country,” Lann said.

Second place winner Eva Frazier from Champlain Valley Union wrote about reproductive health care after seeing it being defunded in areas across the country. “I’ve been super fortunate to live in Vermont and benefit from access to reproductive health care, but I know millions of people across America can’t say the same and there’s a rising number of people who are going to be impacted by lack of access to abortion and other reproductive health care,” Frazier said.

Third place winner Sam Leggett is from Woodstock Union High School and is passionate about students’ access to free school meals. “I’m involved in a lot of food justice work in my community and I’ve seen firsthand how food insecurity and hunger has worsened during the pandemic and I think it’s really important that we take these kinds of measures following COVID,” he said.

Sanders will ask all ten finalists to defend their essays Saturday during a roundtable discussion.

