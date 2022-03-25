Scott signs compromise gun bill after veto

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed into law Friday a bill that extends the maximum waiting time for a background check to buy a gun from three to seven days and bans firearms from hospitals.

Scott on Friday signed the compromise legislation that was passed by the House and Senate. Last month, the Republican governor vetoed legislation that would have extended to 30 days the maximum background-check waiting period to purchase firearms. Under the existing law, if a background check wasn’t completed within three days, the purchase is allowed to proceed.

The compromise bill extends that waiting period to seven days, which was acceptable to Scott.

