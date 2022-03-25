Sentencing underway for Burlington man charged with murder plot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sentencing for a Burlington man accused of gruesome sex crimes and plotting a murder began Friday in Federal court in Burlington.

Thirty-Seven-year-old Sean Fiore pleaded guilty to paying a woman to make child torture videos and to kidnap, torture, and kill a man on video. His sentencing hearing began Friday morning, but after eight hours of testimony and legal wrangling, Judge Christina Reiss adjourned the hearing till next week..

The battle of experts in court featured witnesses from both the government and the defense who outlined Fiore’s intent to commit the crimes. Witnesses say Fiore was pleasured by the videos and was willing to participate in the acts. Both sides referenced several tests and evaluations to determine whether Fiore is a sexual sadist and the likelihood that he would repeat these crimes in the future.

Judge Reiss said she was troubled by the intent -- that the individuals depicted in the video did not try to conceal their identities -- and that she is unsure of whether an adult male was actually killed as a result of the acts.

Deliberation between both sides will continue Wednesday. He faces decades in prison.

As for the woman Fiore hired to make the videos -- she is in custody in Colombia. Prosecutors are trying to bring her to the U.S to be charged in the case.

