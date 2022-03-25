Advertisement

Six journalists named winners of Yankee Quill Award

File photo
File photo(Elise Amendola | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Five modern-day journalists and one historic figure in the field have been named the recipients of this year’s Yankee Quill Awards, New England’s highest journalistic honor.

The awards will be presented during the annual New England Newspaper and Press Association convention in Boston on April 29. This year’s honorees are Paul Bass of the New Haven Independent; Tom Condon of the Hartford Courant; Melvin Miller of the Bay State Banner; Marianne Stanton of the Inquirer and Mirror on Nantucket; Terrence Williams of The Keene Sentinel; and William Monroe Trotter an early 20th-century civil rights activist who founded the Boston Guardian.

