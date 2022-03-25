Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane move into their new home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many families, surviving the pandemic has been a long and arduous road. And for local musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane, 2020 was particularly brutal.

The McLanes lost their home in Sharon to an early morning fire on August 4, 2020. Fortunately, they were vacationing in Maine with their son, Luke, when the tragedy occurred and no one was hurt. The McLanes lost everything, including two pianos, two accordions, Luke’s upright bass, an extensive library of sheet music, and the family cat. Almost two years later, after living in four different apartments, the McLanes have moved into their new home on the same land in Sharon.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent the afternoon with Annemieke talking about the experience and hearing some music on her new piano.

