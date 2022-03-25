Sugarbush to host annual Spring Fling event

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - As the ski season winds down, Sugarbush is hosting their annual Spring Fling event.

The event is Saturday, April 9th, with host pond skimming as the main event. Skiers will plunge across a 120 foot pond at the base of Lincoln Peak.

Competitors will be rated on overall style, biggest splash, and best costume and win prizes from first to third in each category. The resort says there will be a tribute to Win Smith, former president of the resort, who retired in 2020.

Registration is online and will be limited to 100 competitors.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.