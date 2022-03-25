Advertisement

Sununu asks for extension of school COVID-19 testing program

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend a program that provides funding for COVID-19 screenings at schools.

The Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Reopening Schools program is scheduled to end in July. Sununu is asking for a one-year extension. He said in a letter Thursday that the program has helped New Hampshire schools keep their doors open while fostering a safer, healthier return to in-person learning for students and educators alike.

He said Hampshire schools are already looking ahead to the next calendar year and preparing for future variants that could arise.  

