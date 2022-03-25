Advertisement

Vermont State Police collect 3 tons of equipment for Ukraine

Vermont State Police give an update on just how much Vermont gear is heading to Ukrainian military troops.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police give an update on just how much Vermont gear is heading to Ukrainian military troops.

Police say 1,000 body armor vests and 45 helmets were donated by law enforcement agencies and the public. The donations included about 875 soft-armor vests and 125 tactical vests and came from all 10 barracks.

We’re told the donations from across the state and throughout the Northeast totaled just over three tons.

On Thursday the DMV helped weigh the items and prepare them for shipment overseas to help fight off Russia.

