Vt. Animation Festival returns to NVU Lyndon

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus is once again bustling with animators as the annual Vermont Animation Festival kicks off Friday.

The event showcases the work of Lyndon students and others.

Our Eliisa Borden spoke with Renee Chapels and Alida Reed, two of the students involved in the NVU program, as well as Kate Renner, the festival’s director.

Click here for a complete listing of showings and times.

