Vt. congressional delegation highlights local projects

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation says the state will benefit from $167 million included in the recent omnibus spending bill.

Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders joined Congressmen Peter Welch at the Burlington International Airport Friday to tout the $15 trillion bill signed by the president last week. It includes funding for downtown revitalization, infrastructure, and higher education.

Senator Leahy says $10 million alone is going to the Burlington Aviation Tech Center. “We also provided young people the opportunity to study aviation and high tech manufacturing, something that’s going to prepare them for the jobs they want to have as they get older,” he said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says $5 million is going to the airport to help put in the infrastructure Beta Technologies needs to build a manufacturing facility for electric airplanes. Another $1 million is going to rebuild the Church Street Marketplace.

