Vt. unemployment rate drops to 2.9%

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the unemployment rate in February dropped a tenth of a point to 2.9%.

The seasonally adjusted data for February shows an increase of 100 jobs from January. Derby and Bennington were areas with the highest unemployment, coming in at 5.8% and 4%. That compares to White River Jct. with a low of 2%.

Officials say the economy added 10,000 jobs in the past year. The bulk of that comes from gains in the hospitality industry, which was hamstrung by travel restrictions for much of the pandemic.

The national rate for February was 3.8%

