Waples confirmed to Vermont Supreme Court

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate Friday confirmed Judge Nancy Waples to the Vermont Supreme Court.

The Vermont Superior Court judge was nominated by Governor Phil Scott last month to take the place of Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed to serve on the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The governor said in a statement Friday he was thrilled at the unanimous decision. “Judge Waples is a distinguished public servant, an accomplished jurist and will bring an invaluable perspective to the bench,” Scott said. “I know that she will be an exemplary addition to the Court, and I look forward to having the honor of swearing her in to the post in the coming days.”

Once sworn in, Waples will be the first woman of color on the state’s high court.

