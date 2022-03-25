BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It felt spring-like across the area today despite a mostly cloudy sky. Another round of showers is moving in this evening. Expect ongoing chances for light rain through the first part of the overnight.

Temperatures will be warm enough to support showers primarily in the form of rain through Saturday, although some mixing remains possible in the mountains and cooler pockets of the Northeast Kingdom overnight. Saturday won’t be a total washout, but expect plenty of clouds and widespread showers to develop as the day progresses. Highs will be in the 40s.

We’ll see a big cool down for the second half of the weekend as a cold front approaches Saturday night into Sunday. The front will usher in a change to snow across the area. Snow totals won’t be too impressive with this front outside of the mountains. Summits will likely see several inches through the weekend, meanwhile valley locations will see little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will fall from west to east Sunday, with highs ranging from the 20s in northern New York to the low 40s in the Upper Valley and along the Connecticut River. Temperatures will continue to fall Sunday evening, and by Monday morning, temperatures will be in the teens and single digits. Winds will also be gusty during that time, translating to wind chills in the single digits and teens below zero to start the work week.

Highs Monday will only be in the 20s, but winter won’t be back for long. Temperatures Tuesday will still be cool for late March in the 30s, but temperatures will warm right back up into the 40s and 50s by the middle to late part of next week as we ring in the month of April.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.