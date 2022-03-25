BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The day will start wet with some steady rain in the early morning hours, but by the afternoon, there will only be a few, widely scattered showers out and about. There will also be some sunny breaks, and that will help boost our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s today.

The weekend will be a bit more unsettled. More numerous scattered showers can be expected on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, but it will still be fairly mild for this time of year.

It will start to turn back to winter weather again as we go through the day on Sunday. A shot of cold, Arctic air will be blasting in on strong NNW winds as a sharp cold front comes through. That front will be accompanied by snow showers and possible snow squalls. Temperatures will be dropping off quickly after sunset and we will be in the teens for lows by Monday morning. Those blustery NNW winds will be making it feel more like it is in the single digits BELOW zero. Highs will only be in the 20s on Monday. There may be some lingering snow showers in the mountains, too.

It will stay cold, but dry out on Monday. Temperatures will rebound a bit on Tuesday, and be back to near normal by Wednesday. A frontal system will be moving in late Wednesday into Thursday with more rain showers & mountain snow showers.

Have a great weekend, but try to dodge those showers on Saturday, and prepare yourselves for that Arctic blast Sunday night into Monday. Remember to keep the pets indoors early next week. -Gary

