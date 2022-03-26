Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A head-on, two-car collision in Burlington Saturday afternoon shut down a major roadway for two hours and sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which is also known as the Burlington beltline, connecting the town of Colchester and the Queen City.

Police say the operator of the first vehicle had to be extricated using the jaws of life. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Both the operator and passenger of the other car were seriously hurt and transported to UVM Medical Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they’ve determined alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Colchester police and firefighters and the Burlington Fire Department assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.