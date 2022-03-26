Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating after reports of numerous gunshots in the parking garage on South Winooski Ave.

Officers arrived on scene just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

According to Police, one of the victims received, “potentially life-saving tactical field medicine intervention from officers on scene.”

Police say they are still working to identify a suspect, and nobody is in custody.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says, “The investigation of this incident is in the earliest stages, and information is preliminary. The BPD wishes to thank a member of the Vermont State Police who assisted with scene control during the initial response as BPD officers cared for victims and recovered evidence.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

