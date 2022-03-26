Burlington shooting suspect at large

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of shooting two people in Burlington early Saturday morning is at large.

Burlington Police say just before 2 a.m. they responded to multiple reports of gunshots at the Marketplace Parking Garage on South Winooski Avenue in downtown Burlington.

Officers there are three victims of the shooting, two of whom got shot. One was treated and released from the hospital, another is in stable condition still in the hospital, and the third sustained minor wounds from a shrapnel and declined medical attention.

“At this time, we do not believe there’s a danger to the public. We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Sgt. Michael Henry of the Burlington Police Department.

Burlington Police tell Channel 3 News this is the second gunfire incident of the year but the first where someone was struck.

“I started working around seven this morning and heard the police had just gotten cleaning up a crime scene, and there had been a shooting with three victims,” Richard Lyons, who works at the Marketplace Parking Garage.

Lyons says he’s been learning more about what happened from witnesses.

“People have told me... The wounded walked down the street and around the corner type of thing,” Lyons said.

Other nearby businesses declined to comment. Police have identified a person of interest from surveillance footage and say the man was with a larger group when the shooting occurred.

“Suspect is not in custody. We will be asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in the photo,” Henry said.

Police say this is still an active investigation and couldn’t comment on if they knew what prompted this shooting.

