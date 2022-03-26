Lawmakers pass bill aimed to fight overdoses in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers pass a sweeping bill aimed at stemming the tide of the overdose crisis.

During the pandemic, fatal overdoses have skyrocketed in part due to the prevalence of high-potency fentanyl.

So decision-makers wants to give Vermonters tools to fight back on the crisis. A proposal passed Friday would create a team to deliver medication assisted treatment to rural areas. It would expand treatment to Vermonters on Medicaid.

The bill also creates a task force to explore creating so-called safe injection sites. Those are facilities where people can consume drugs under supervision of medical experts.

“COVID-19 has give us a playbook of how to respond to a public health crisis. that is to act swiftly, invest resources and leave no Vermonter behind. We’re trying to adapt in this bill to bring the changes people need, says Representative. Dane Whitman, a democrat from Bennington.

The bill also lets more organizations operate syringe exchange services. The proposal now heads to the senate.

