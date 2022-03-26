Advertisement

A multi-car crash in Pittsford ties up Friday’s evening commute

Crews survey the scene on a multi-car crash on Route 7 in Pittsford
Crews survey the scene on a multi-car crash on Route 7 in Pittsford(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A section of Route 7 in Pittsford was shut down due to a bad crash Friday.

Vermont State Police say just after 4:00 p.m., near the area of Whistle Stop Lane, a Rutland woman, Courtney Cram, 27 was driving north when she crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic.

Cram sideswiped a car and hit a third car head-on, closing down the roadway for over an hour.

She was sent to the hospital and the other two drivers had no injuries.

