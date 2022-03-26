Advertisement

Senator Sanders talks no-fly zones in Ukraine

U.S. Senator, Bernie Sanders, during a zoom interview with Wyoming News Now on July 29, 2021.
U.S. Senator, Bernie Sanders, during a zoom interview with Wyoming News Now on July 29, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A no fly zone has been the topic of discussion, as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine.

The ruling would prohibit planes from flying over certain parts of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has been pleading with the United States and NATO, but the proposal are rejected.

Senator Sanders says President Biden has a difficult decisions to make.

“Obviously most of us are shocked and I think it’s hard to describe my feelings. I dream about this stuff literally the horror that’s going on in Ukraine. Putin totally unjustified war, bombing buildings, killing innocent civilians. it’s outrageous beyond words.”

Sanders does not support a no fly zone and thinks President Biden is put in a difficult situation. He says nobody wants to see World War Three.

