Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a gunfire incident in Winooski early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the incident at about 2:20 a.m. They say a woman reported she heard people breaking into her car, which was parked on East Allen Street. When they fled the scene, the woman says she followed them, and one person turned around and fired a handgun at her. She was not injured.

Police say at about 12:30 Saturday afternoon, they arrested a 17-year-old boy for aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.