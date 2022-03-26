Advertisement

Vermont senators call out senators in Brown-Jackson hearings

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The senate completed the forth day of hearing confirmations for Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson.

Senator’s Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders called out some of the senators in the hearings saying they are “hypocritical” in their questioning to Jackson specifically Texas Senator, Ted Cruz. Leahy says Cruz was saying Jackson nomination is a “terrible message to qualified white men.” Calling it a one of the most racist things he has heard.

“Hypocritical attacks that were racist, misogynist and unprecedented. And yet you will not hear a single one of them suggest that congress did anything wrong” says Senator Leahy.

“And I think the behavior of some of our right wing Republican colleagues in attacking here was absolutely disgraceful” adds, Senator Sanders.

The senate judiciary committee is expected to vote on her nomination by April 4th. Democrats are hoping to hold a final confirmation vote by mid-April.

