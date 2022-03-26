What to do Saturday, March 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, March 26.

These events may be subject to change due to the weather.

Petra Cliffs Climbing and Mountaineering School is hosting you to get ready for your next spring adventure. They’re hosting a nature navigational basics course. Participants learn the basics of using a compass, paper maps, and handheld GPS devices/apps. No equipment is required. You can join the class at Oakledge Park from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

AO Glass in Burlington is hosting a waffle day Saturday.

They’re celebrating Swedish Waffle Day with a Vermont twist. Guests can watch a live demonstration on glassblowing while eating waffles with local maple syrup. You can expect there to be a waffle truck on site. The event starts at 11 a.m. in Burlington.

VFW Post 790 is hosting a Sip & Shop Vermont Springtime event.

Guests can browse and shop various local vendors while sipping a spring cocktail. This event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Barre.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.