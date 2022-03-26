BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Arctic cold front will come through Sunday, with snow showers likely. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible into the evening, mainly in the mountains, with locally 6 or more inches at the summits. Highs will be in the 30s. We’ll then have a blast of unseasonably cold air on Monday. It will be blustery with flurries, and highs only in the low to mid 20s. A few spots may even remain in the upper teens for highs, possibly resulting in a few record low maximum temperatures for the day (the coldest high temperature on record for that date). Lows will be very cold...in the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero. Thankfully, the cold will be short-lived.

Tuesday will start to warm up, but it will still be chilly with highs in the low 30s, and lows in the teens. Wednesday will be dry and more seasonable.

Active weather will arrive Thursday, with showers likely. Highs will be around 50 degrees, so March will be going out like a lamb, at least relatively speaking. Showers will continue Friday. Saturday is looking like one of those iffy days, with partly sunny skies, but the chance for a few showers and/or mountain snow showers. It will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s.

