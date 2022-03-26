Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Arctic cold front will come through Sunday, with snow showers likely. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible into the evening, mainly in the mountains, with locally 6 or more inches at the summits. Highs will be in the 30s. We’ll then have a blast of unseasonably cold air on Monday. It will be blustery with flurries, and highs only in the low to mid 20s. A few spots may even remain in the upper teens for highs, possibly resulting in a few record low maximum temperatures for the day (the coldest high temperature on record for that date). Lows will be very cold...in the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero. Thankfully, the cold will be short-lived.

Tuesday will start to warm up, but it will still be chilly with highs in the low 30s, and lows in the teens. Wednesday will be dry and more seasonable.

Active weather will arrive Thursday, with showers likely. Highs will be around 50 degrees, so March will be going out like a lamb, at least relatively speaking. Showers will continue Friday. Saturday is looking like one of those iffy days, with partly sunny skies, but the chance for a few showers and/or mountain snow showers. It will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flower mark a makeshift memorial on Websterville Road where Brandi Klassen died.
Orange County man arraigned in fatal hit-and-run
Burlington Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’
More travelers are taking to the skies, but when it comes to security screenings, some are...
Long lines, missed flights: Travelers face traffic jams at Burlington airport
File photo
Rising COVID rate prompts Vt. school district to reinstitute masks; ICU hospitalizations hit zero
File photo
Scott signs compromise gun bill after veto

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weekend Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast