BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first weekend of spring will feature rather gloomy weather, unfortunately. A slow-moving, complex upper-level low will bring showers today, mainly during the afternoon. A few mountain snow showers are possible. Highs will be in the 40s. Snow showers are expected tonight, and will continue into Sunday as an Arctic cold front moves through. A few inches accumulation is possible by Sunday evening, mainly in the mountains. It will become blustery, with highs in the 30s. Lows will be unseasonably cold…getting into the single digits and teens.

The week will start off with a blustery and unseasonably cold day Monday. Highs will only be in the 20s, and a few spots may even be stuck in the upper teens. A few flurries are possible, especially early. Overnight lows will dip again into the single digits to teens. A brisk northwest wind will make it feel even colder. We do start to warm up on Tuesday. It will still be chilly, but highs will be in the 30s. Wednesday will be warmer yet.

It will feel more like spring Thursday and Friday, as highs climb into the 50s. Unfortunately, showers are expected both days.

