Clemmons Family Farm receives $500,000 in funding

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only gallery and performance space dedicated to African and African-American art is getting half a million dollars.

The 1700s barn at the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte is one of the largest black-owned farms in the state, with cooking, music, dance, literary events and more.

Thanks to Sen. Patrick Leahy securing the $500,000 investment from the federal historic preservation fund, the farm will be revamping one of its barns. The downstairs will be used for visual art, and the upstairs will be for performance art with opportunities for education.

“It’s a really important place. It is important to me, it’s important to tons of other black folks in the state of Vermont,” said Kia’Rae Hanron, the k-12 arts learning advisor at Clemmons Family Farm. “I didn’t know how important it was to me, and so one of my hopes, too, is that this money this restoration, this renovation also brings more attention to the farm and helps black people learn that this farm exists so that they can come and find the same home I found.”

Hanron says she’s excited to spread out, use the space to teach art classes, and install a variety of exhibits.

